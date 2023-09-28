Cruz Azul needs a true miracle to access the group of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The cement team is in the penultimate position of the general table with just five units and will have to have a practically perfect finish to be able to aspire to the playoffs.
It must be remembered that for this tournament the classification format was modified: the first six places in the table will go directly to the league and the four remaining teams will face each other to define the other two clubs that will be in the final phase.
On matchday 10, the Celeste Machine will visit Atlético de San Luis, leader of the competition, at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
Cruz Azul comes to this duel with a statistic that works in its favor: in its last ten matches against the Potosinos, they have six wins, three draws and only one defeat.
For the match against San Luis, corresponding to matchday 10 of Apertura 2023, Joaquín Moreno will have all the players that make up the squad at his disposal.
For this day, the Celeste Machine does not have elements sanctioned with suspension matches or injured elements.
