Next Saturday, October 7, at 9:10 p.m., Blue Cross and Cougars They will face each other at the Azteca stadium for one more edition of the so-called: young classic. Both teams have just won their respective games.
Pumas, led by Antonio: the ‘Turk’ Mohamed, continues to fight at the top of the Mexican championship, while the Blue Cross Blue Machine continues to fight to get out of the basement. They are currently located in position number fourteen.
However, after beating Necaxa 3-1 as a visitor, those led by Joaquin Moreno achieved something that they had not been able to do so far in the Apertura 2023 tournament: achieve two consecutive wins.
In search of adding nine points out of a possible nine, the cement producers would be taking the field with the following lineup:
Goalie: Andrés Gudiño.
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Juan Escobar, Carlos Salcedo.
Midfielders: Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rodríguez, Erick Lira, Rodrigo Huescas, Moisés.
Forward: Uriel Antuna and Ángel Sepúlveda.
Everything seems to indicate that Joaquin Moreno will have a full squad for the match corresponding to matchday number twelve of the Mexican championship, since the soccer player Rotondi, who missed the previous match due to the accumulation of yellow cards, would be back next Saturday, being a Another option for the celestial strategist in his hope of righting a ship that everyone already considered sunk.
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Pumas #Matchday #Apertura