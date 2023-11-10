Next Sunday, November 12, Blue Cross receives Puebla in it Aztec stadium for the last day of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The cement workers are already eliminated, but La Franja still fights for the Play-In.
Although they will no longer fight for the title, La Maquina Celeste will seek to close the semester with a victory in front of their people. Likewise, it is known that Joaquin Moreno He will no longer continue as a strategist, so he will seek to put an end to his process by adding three points to avoid being second to last or at the bottom of the table.
Now, once again, the light blue club has practically its entire squad to face the camoteros, since they have neither suspended nor injured players. In addition to this, after hanging the bronze on the Pan American Games 2023 with the mexican under-23 team, Erik Lira I would be ready to see minutes.
In the last match against the Chivasthe Colombians Willer Ditta and Kevin Castanoas well as Angel Sepúlvedasaw the yellow card, however, they are not at risk of missing the match, something that may matter little to them. ditta, Carlos Salcedo and the coffee grower Diber Changingwho already had four and could only miss the start of the next tournament due to suspension.
Lastly, it is mentioned that the Blue Cross I would be looking for the Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Marchersín given the little security provided by Sebastian Jurado and Andres Gudiñowithout forgetting that the name of the Argentine Emmanuel ‘Tito’ Villa sounds to be the new sports director instead of Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Pérez. Finally, Salcedo, Jesus Duenas and the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero They would be the first casualties that the club handles for Clausura 2024.
