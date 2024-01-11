Cruz Azul is one of the big unknowns ahead of the start of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament. The cement team had a disappointing 2023, but the project led by Iván Alonso and Martín Anselmi has generated high expectations among fans of the Machine ahead of the new season.
Unlike past years, the Cruz Azul board managed to sign its reinforcements before the tournament began. The La Noria team will face Pachuca in its debut in Clausura 2024 this Saturday, January 13.
The team led by Anselmi will try to show that they are ready to fight for the first places in the general table.
Cruz Azul does not have suspended or injured players ahead of its debut in Clausura 2024. The cement team will be able to count on practically all of its players in the first match of the season.
The reinforcements of the Celeste Machine have already been registered and could be considered for the weekend's duel against the Tuzos.
According to information from reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN network, Kevin Mier is the only signing that has not yet been registered, this is because his international transfer has not yet arrived.
According to this report, the transfer will arrive between Wednesday and Thursday, so the Colombian goalkeeper would have no problem making his debut against Pachuca.
