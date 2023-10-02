Blue Crossin a surprising way, broke its streak of games without winning in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX and defeated Atlético de San Luisleader of the competition, on matchday 10. The team led by Joaquín Moreno showed signs of life and will look for a true miracle to qualify for the league.
On date 11, the cement workers will visit the Necaxa at Victoria Stadium. The Celeste Machine will seek to reach 11 units this Wednesday, October 4.
In their five most recent matches, Cruz Azul has achieved two victories, one draw and two losses against the Rayos.
For the midweek match against Necaxa, Joaquin Moreno will have almost all of its staff. The cement team will not have losses due to any injury, however, they will lose an element that has been important during this semester.
Rodolfo Rotondi, who has three goals this season, will be suspended for one match by the Liga MX Disciplinary Commission, since he accumulated five yellow cards.
The Argentine winger has been fundamental for Cruz Azul in the Apertura 2023 due to his overpowering, but also his defensive sacrifice.
This would be the only casualty that the cement producers would have for this midweek commitment.
