Monterrey and Cruz Azul will meet this Saturday, July 13 at the Gigante de Hierro in a duel corresponding to matchday 2 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Although this duel is far from being a classic, in recent years both teams have had very intense confrontations and a tough rivalry has developed between them.
In their last ten duels, Monterrey has five victories, three for the cement team and two draws. Rayados will seek revenge against the Máquina Celeste after this club eliminated them from the Clausura 2024 in the semifinals.
Cruz Azul will visit Monterrey amid several departures. Below we tell you which players of the Machine will not be available for this match, either due to injury or suspension.
The good news for Martín Anselmi is that he will be able to use almost his entire squad. Cruz Azul currently has only one suspended player: Camilo Cándido, who was sent off in the first matchday after losing his temper against Mazatlán.
Among the elements that will not be able to have minutes for this duel against Monterrey is Gabriel ‘Toro’ Fernández, who suffered a serious injury in the Clausura 2024 and has not yet fully recovered,
Carlos Vargas is another member of La Máquina who has not yet fully recovered from his injury and, therefore, will not be able to play in this match.
