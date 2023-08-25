This Sunday the Cruz Azul team will seek at all costs to get rid of malaria and achieve their first victory of the 2023 Opening Tournament, when they face Rayados de Monterrey, in a match corresponding to matchday 6 of the tournament.
La Máquina is hurt after consummating one more defeat in the semester by falling by the slightest difference against Tuzos del Pachuca. With this setback, they were left with only one point and are in third from last place, just below Puebla, a team with the same units but with less goal difference.
The task will not be easy for those led by coach Joaquín Moreno, since now they will face off against Rayados, a team that has become the best Mexican club in the Leagues Cup, reaching the semifinals and taking fourth place in the competition. In addition, the cement workers go for the feat in one of the most complicated customs in the country such as the ‘Giant of Steel’.
Although not everything is bad for Cruz Azul, and one of the good news is that it has a full squad to face this game. There are no suspended or injured, with the exception of alonso escobozawho missed the first two games of the 2023 Apertura resumption.
The Mexican soccer player suffers from a ‘mild pneumothorax’however, continues under observation and may not be taken into account for this game,
For now, you can enjoy the game next Sunday, August 27, at 8:05 p.m., through the TUDN signal.
