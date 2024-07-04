Next Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 9:00 p.m., the Cruz Azul Sky Machine will receive a visit from Mazatlan FCfor the match corresponding to matchday one of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was in January 2024, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of Martín Anselmi’s team, in a match that ended up being more complicated than the Celeste fans could have imagined.
Goalie: Kevin Mier.
Defending: Camilo Candido, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Erik Lira and Rodrigo Huescas.
Midfield: Ignacio Rivero, Andres Montano, Lorenzo Faravelli and Carlos Rotondi.
Forward: Angel Sepulveda.
And well, we are days away from the start of the 2024 Apertura tournament, the transfer market is still open, and it is expected that at least one more player will arrive to the sky-blue squad, with the name of the Mexican Luis Romo being one of the most talked about to return, due to the recent signings that Monterrey closed for the next semester.
Considering the eleven that Martín Anselmi usually lined up during the 2024 Clausura tournament, it could be said that he would start the Apertura with practically a full squad. The only absences are those of the newcomer Giorgos Giakoumakis and ‘El Toro’ Fernández, due to his knee injury.
More news about Liga MX
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Mazatlán #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply