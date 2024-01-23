ONE POINT OUT OF SIX POSSIBLE! 😨 To worry about this start of the tournament for Cruz Azul? 😰 The Picante Soccer table analyzes the 0-0 draw of the Machine against Bravos de Juárez. pic.twitter.com/FacDncA1ud — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) January 20, 2024

For now the light blue team has no injuries in its ranks nor any sanctioned, although on Date 2 the Uruguayan Ignacio Riverothe Colombian Willer Ditta and the Argentine Gonzalo Piovi They saw the yellow one. With this, Nacho He already has two preventive cards in the semester because he also received it before Tuzos. Erik Lira is the other member with yellow cardboard.

🚨THERE IS AGREEMENT!🚨 Juan Escobar has reached a total oral agreement with Toluca to be their new player. 👉 Arrives from Cruz Azul on loan for 1 year with purchase option.

‼️ Toluca needs to release NFM space for the transfer to be closed. Via: @fer_esquivel22 pic.twitter.com/014QAwozgA — Aguadores (@Aguadoresmx) January 23, 2024

For now, the cement fans have already begun to put pressure on their team for having only added one unit out of a possible six, reproaching various aspects, while the board is supposedly still looking for two more reinforcements and the players ask their followers for calm.