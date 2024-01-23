Blue Cross has not been able to achieve victory so far in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXafter adding a defeat against Pachuca on Matchday 1 and a goalless draw against Juarez on Date 2, leaving many doubts about the Argentine coach's process Martin Anselmi.
The next test for the South American helmsman and La Maquina will be this Saturday, January 27, when they receive the Mazatlan in it Sports City Stadiumwhere once again the coaching staff would have their full squad, which has not been enough to be able to add three.
For now the light blue team has no injuries in its ranks nor any sanctioned, although on Date 2 the Uruguayan Ignacio Riverothe Colombian Willer Ditta and the Argentine Gonzalo Piovi They saw the yellow one. With this, Nacho He already has two preventive cards in the semester because he also received it before Tuzos. Erik Lira is the other member with yellow cardboard.
However, those from La Noria will continue without the Paraguayan Juan Escobarafter that quarrel they had, which culminated in the separation of the Guaraní, who sounds strong to sign with Toluca. Likewise, it is known that Carlos Salcedo It was not part of the board's plans, but with the loss of Guarani they would be thinking of adding him back to the team for the internal competition, although that has only remained a rumor, nothing more.
For now, the cement fans have already begun to put pressure on their team for having only added one unit out of a possible six, reproaching various aspects, while the board is supposedly still looking for two more reinforcements and the players ask their followers for calm.
