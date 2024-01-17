Cruz Azul did not start the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament on the right foot. The Celeste Machine lost by the slightest difference against Pachuca on its return to the Azulgrana Stadium. Although the La Noria team showed some flashes of good football, the errors were the same as in the most recent tournaments.
On matchday 2, the team led by Martín Anselmi will face FC Juárez at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. The border team strengthened in a good way for this semester and will not be an easy rival for the Mexico City team.
For the duel against the Braves, Cruz Azul would have practically its entire squad. The Celeste Machine does not have sanctioned players and so far no injured players have been reported for the weekend's duel.
Some issues regarding the template still need to be defined. According to the most recent reports, Carlos Salcedo continues training, although he does so separately because he is not part of Anselmi's plans.
The other situation that continues to generate doubts in the Machine is the case of Juan Escobar. Everything indicates that the Paraguayan defender will leave the institution after his discussion with Anselmi, although this Tuesday the player will define his future with the president of Cruz Azul.
More news about Liga MX
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Juárez #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply