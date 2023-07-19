This Friday will be playing one of the most anticipated games of the moment between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami, corresponding to the Leagues Cup.
La Máquina debuts against one of the favorites in the contest, and not so much for football, since the Miami club is experiencing a complicated situation, however, the player Lionel Messi is the one who has stolen the cameras by signing for the American squad.
This will be a litmus test for coach Ricardo Ferretti and company, as they will seek to win against the overwhelming favorite of the tournament.
The good news for the Machine is that it has a full squad to dispute this commitment, however, there is the possibility that “Tuca” does not have the services of the Chilean Ivan Moralesa player who does not enter into the team’s plans and who would have a foot and a half outside the celestial institution.
According to information from the journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo, Argentine clubs have already raised their hands to take over his services, so his days at La Noria are numbered.
“Key week for Iván Morales. He is very close to becoming a new San Lorenzo player. All aimed so that his signing can be finalized. Independiente has also looked for it but it already looks complicated for them ”published the aforementioned source.
For now, you can enjoy the game next Friday, July 21, at 6:00 p.m., and it will be broadcast on the Azteca 7 signal.
