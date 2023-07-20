Blue Cross has started the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League with the left foot. La Máquina Celeste has three defeats in a row and occupies the last place in the general classification. The pressure begins to grow inside the celestial institution and It is important that the team strike a blow of authority in the Leagues Cup to recover mentally.
The cement growers debut in the binational tournament this Friday, July 21, against the inter miami of Lionel MessiSergio Busquets and company. The team led by Ricardo Ferretti urgently needs a victory, however, Las Garzas find themselves in a similar situation, since they have gone 11 games in the MLS without knowing victory.
It seems that Ricardo Ferretti will have the full squad at his disposal for the first commitment of the Celestial Machine in the Leagues Cup.
Cruz Azul does not have injured soccer players at this moment and already recovered the elements that were participating with the Mexican team both in the 2023 Gold Cup and in the Central American and Caribbean Games.
For the duel against Inter Miami, the La Noria team will be able to count on Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna. Rodrigo Huescas and Rafael Guerrero, who participated with El Tri this summer.
According to the most recent statements from ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, Andrés Gudiño and Sebastián Jurado will compete for ownership and will be rotated to see who gets the job. Against Inter Miami, the starter would be Gudiño.
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Inter #Miami #Leagues #Cup
