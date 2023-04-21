This weekend on the corresponding day 16 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Deportivo Cruz Azul will visit the Akron Stadium against Club Deportivo Guadalajara where they will seek to return to the path of victory.
La Máquina Celeste was going through a good soccer moment, but they have lost and drawn in their last two games, which places them in eighth position in the overall standings.
In this way, we share the information of the Machine about the possible absences that it can count on for this match that will be the most interesting of the week, based on injuries and sanctions.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The coaching staff headed by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti He will have his entire squad available this weekend, since the cement team does not present any new injuries, Carlos Vargas He is ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to his ligament injury.
On the other hand, the only one sanctioned for the match in Guadalajara is michael estradathe South American received a red card in the previous match and will not be able to see action this weekend.
In the previous confrontation against the Eagles, the Machine had several reprimanded, likewise, Jesus Corona, Erik Lira and Ignacio Rivero They already have a warning because they have four yellow cards, one more and they will not see action in a game.
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Chivas #matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply