The duel between Cruz Azul and Chivas de Guadalajara looks to be one of the most interesting of the entire matchday 10 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX League. The Celeste Machine has had a great first half in this contest, while the Sacred Flock has had some good displays, but has not been able to be as consistent.
The team led by Martín Anselmi is coming off a painful defeat against América over the weekend, so they will seek to beat the rojiblancos at the Azteca Stadium.
More news about Liga MX
In their last five matches, Chivas de Guadalajara has a positive record against the cement producers. El Rebaño records three wins, one draw and just one loss against Cruz Azul.
The Celeste Machine will seek to turn around this bad streak this weekend. Below we will tell you which Cruz Azul players will not be available for the duel against Chivas in the matchday 9 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX.
For the matchday 10 match against Chivas, Cruz Azul will have some important casualties. The main one is that of Gabriel 'Toro' Fernández, who will miss the remainder of Clausura 2024 after suffering a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Likewise, Martín Anselmi will not be able to count on Willer Ditta. The Colombian defender was sent off in the duel against Tigres, on matchday 7 and was suspended for three days.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Chivas #J10 #Clausura
Leave a Reply