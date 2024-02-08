The Cruz Azul Celeste Machine, after a hesitant start in the first two days of the Clausura 2024 tournament, seem to have managed to understand well what their coach, the Uruguayan Martín Anselmi, wants and have taken it to the scoreboard.
They have three consecutive wins and a draw, thus reaching ten units and forming part of the high table of the general standings, where squads such as America, Tigers, MontereyBlue Cross and Pachuca They fight for the leadership of the competition.
Someone who has been very important for the cement cause at this start of the campaign is the Mexican soccer player Uriel Antuna, who has been present on the scoreboard, both with goals and assists. Something that he had already been doing since 2023, where he shone even wearing the shirt of the Mexican Soccer Team.
Next Saturday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m., Blue Cross and Atlético San Luis Faces will be seen on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, for the duel corresponding to matchday number six of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The last time the Atlético de San Luis They beat La Maquina Celeste de la Cruz Azul, it was in the Clausura 2022 tournament. Since then they have faced each other three times, the cement workers won two of these matches and the other ended in a draw.
And although Martín Anselmi will be able to count on a full squad for next Saturday's match against Atlético San Luis, since he does not have any injuries or suspensions, he will have to speak very well with Ángel Sepúlveda, who already has four yellow cards so far of the tournament. One more and he would miss the match on matchday seven, against the Tigres de la UANL.
