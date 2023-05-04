This weekend the play-off activity begins in Mexican soccer and the Cruz Azul team will seek to win against Atlas to obtain their ticket to the next round.
Those led by coach Ricardo Ferretti know that there is no tomorrow, and these types of games are to win or die. If it is left out, it will be considered a failure for the history and greatness of the cement complex.
In their last match, they beat Santos Laguna 3-2, in a game that began to get complicated in the complementary part. With this victory they reached 24 points and tied the eighth place in the competition.
One of the advantages you will have Blue Cross, is that the game will be played as a local, with the full Azteca Stadium and with the fans turned in their favor. No doubt, a spectacle is anticipated for the game.
Carlos Vargas
So far, the only player in the dry dock is Carlos Vargas. The defender was injured on his debut day, just when he had just joined the team. In a one-on-one he went with the rival’s feint and the knee gave him leverage.
There are no suspended players for this match.
The last time these two teams met was on July 16, 2022, on matchday 3 of the Apertura. On that occasion the balance tipped in favor of the sky-blues by the slightest difference, with a solo goal by Augusto Lotti.
Without a doubt, this will be the most even and close game of the reclassification phase, given that 8 and 9 face each other. A great game that is coming our way!
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Atlas #Clausura #playoffs
