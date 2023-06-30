Blue Cross will start its participation in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League next Saturday July 1 before Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium. La Máquina Celeste is one of the squads that has experienced the most changes in its squad during the transfer market and will face this contest without elements that left their mark on the club such as José de Jesús Corona, Julio César Domínguez and Rafael Baca.
The cement companies managed to hire Moisés Vieira, Carlos Salcedo, Diber Cambindo, Kevin Castaño, Willer Ditta, and Jesús Dueñas and continue to bid to sign Alan Pulido. It seems that the Brazilian forward and the ‘Titan’ are two of the reinforcements that could have activity in the debut of the Machine in the Apertura 2023.
Currently the Celeste Machine does not have soccer players who are injured. Likewise, the light blue ones do not have suspended elements, so Ricardo Ferretti will be able to have almost all the elements of his squad, except for the national teams.
More news about Liga MX
carlos rodriguez and Uriel Antuna They are part of the Mexican team that is playing the 2023 Gold Cup, so they will not be available during the first days of the 2023 Opening.
In addition, Rodrigo Huescasanother habitual element in the line-ups of ‘Tuca’, and Raphael Guerrero they will not play this duel because they are concentrated with the Tri sub23 to play the Central American and Caribbean Games.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #Atlas #Opening
Leave a Reply