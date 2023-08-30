The Cruz Azul Football Club comes from obtaining its first victory in the Apertura 2023 tournament on matchday 6 when they visited the Monterrey Football Club and beat them 1-2 in a match where their offensive power awoke.
The group of La Noria commanded by Joaquin Moreno He hopes to maintain the positive streak and add another three points and for this reason we leave you an update on the absences that he could count on due to injuries, sanctions and other circumstances.
The team led by Joaquin Moreno They will arrive inspired and with high spirits after their surprising victory over Monterrey, as a visitor. After a decade without beating the royal team at home, this victory gave them a boost for the match against the cream-blue team that will arrive depleted with several casualties.
On its own, the Machine has full equipment and will have all its elements available except for some last-minute cancellation.
The light blue team will be the administrative premises in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ and will receive the Eagles this Saturday, September 2 at 9:10 p.m. on the corresponding day 7.
