Surprisingly, Blue Cross has shown itself to be an unstoppable force in the first half of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Celeste Machine is in the top positions of the general table after collecting 16 points in seven games, the product of five wins, one draw and only one defeat.
The arrival of Martín Anselmi has revolutionized the cement club from the core and the La Noria team shows its best version in years. Cruz Azul will experience a test by fire this weekend when it faces Club América in a new edition of the Clásico Joven.
Below we will tell you which footballers will not be considered by Anselmi for the duel between Cruz Azul and América on matchday 8 of Clausura 2024 due to injuries or suspensions.
Anselmi will be able to have practically his entire squad for the match against América. La Maquina will not be able to count on Gabriel 'Toro' Fernández, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury and it seems that he will miss the rest of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
In news that surprised everyone and everyone, the Disciplinary Commission decided to suspend Willer Ditta for three games after his expulsion in the matchday 7 match against Tigres.
