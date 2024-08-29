Cruz Azul will have a great opportunity this weekend to show what they are made of. La Máquina Celeste is in first place in the general table of the Apertura 2024 and will receive their hated rival on their court: the Águilas del América.
La Máquina Celeste has not been able to defeat the Águilas since the Clausura 2021 tournament. To that we must add that the azulcremas defeated them in the final of the Clausura 2024 to snatch their tenth Liga MX title.
Martín Anselmi’s team needs to make a statement after its recent performances and what better way to do it than against the current two-time Mexican soccer champion.
Below we tell you which players from the Máquina Celeste will not be able to play in the Clásico Joven due to injury or suspension.
The good news for Martín Anselmi ahead of the classic against Club América is that he will be able to use practically his entire squad, as he only has one injured player and no suspended players.
The only confirmed absence that La Máquina will have for matchday 6 of the Apertura 2024 is Gabriel Fernández. The Uruguayan forward is in the final phase of his recovery, but he will not be ready to return in this important duel.
Fernandez, who suffered a serious injury in February of this year, is expected to return to the pitch on matchday 7 or 8.
