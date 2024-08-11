The Cruz Azul Football Club managed to advance to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024 after drawing goalless against Orlando City in the 90 minutes and won the penalty shootout 4-5, thus securing their place in the next round.
In this way, the Máquina Celeste will play the round of 16 against Mazatlán FC this Tuesday, August 13 at 6:00 p.m. from Audi Field.
For this reason, we share with you if there are any injuries or suspensions for the cement team for the next match, where the light blue team is obliged to beat the team from the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ to continue in contention for the title.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The sky blue team made it to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024 and therefore, they will have to get the victory against Mazatlán FC to continue advancing, otherwise their participation will come to an end. The bad news is that the duel will be in Washington, so the Celestes will have to travel from one city to another once again.
In the meeting against the Orlando City the painting directed by Martin Anselmi There were no injuries or suspensions during the match, so the team will have a full team for this match.
As for the previously known injuries, there is the Uruguayan forward Gabriel Fernandez and the central defender Carlos Vargas. Apart from them, there are no suspensions nor have any more injuries been confirmed for this match.
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #players #Mazatlán #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply