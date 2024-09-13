He Blue Cross will visit the Lion on day 7 of the Opening 2024 and he does so in the best possible form, because the thrashing of America He left him as leader of the standings and with peace of mind for the international break.
Now the next concern was to come out “clean” of injuries during the FIFA datesomething that he has successfully achieved, which is why the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi hopes to have a nearly complete squad for this weekend’s game.
It is worth remembering that in the last match against the Americathe depth of the squad and the variations of the Argentine coach were key to giving them a resounding thrashing in the Sports City Stadiumso this is one of the steps to follow in the technical body of The Machine.
So far, Blue Cross can boast that he has practically all his players available for this weekend’s match vs. Leonexcept for the Uruguayan Gabriel Matias Fernandezwho is still recovering from his torn cruciate ligament.
The good news for the cement group is that the recovery of the Fernandez Bull He is doing well and could be active this tournament, however, no one wants to rush things and he is having a calm and unhurried recovery, so we still have to wait to see him on the court.
Because they also have no suspended players, one of the few pending during the FIFA date for Anselmi It happens with the working time of some players, because elements like the Colombian Kevin Mier, Luis Romo, Charly Rodriguez and Erik Lira They were concentrated with their national teams until Tuesday night.
The match of Cruz Azul vs Leon is scheduled for this Saturday, September 14 at 8:35 p.m., Central Mexico time. It will be played on the court of the Leon Stadium and you can tune in through Fox Sports 2.
