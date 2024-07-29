The Cruz Azul Football Club pauses its activity in Mexican soccer where it remained undefeated after the first four days with 10 points, the result of three wins and a draw, thus beginning its actions in the Leagues Cup 2024 and they will do so in Group O on Matchday 2 against Charlotte FC of Major League Soccer.
The sky blue team led by Martin Anselmi will seek to advance to the round of 16 without complications and demonstrate that they have an impeccable performance as they have shown this year and even more so with a reinforced team.
In this way we share with you the injuries and suspensions of the cement team for the match next Wednesday, July 31.
From the start, the technical team headed by Martin Anselmi will not be able to count on the Uruguayan striker Gabriel Fernandezas he is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, although his recovery is expected to be complete in September.
Likewise, the Mexican central defender, Carlos Vargaswho was registered with the squad, but has not yet fully recovered from the injury he suffered in the Clausura 2024.
Apart from them, there are no suspended players and no more injuries have been confirmed for this match, as there are still several days left and the team has not even confirmed its squad for the tournament in the United States.
