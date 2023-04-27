The Cruz Azul team wants to win their last game of the Clausura 2023, when they face Santos Laguna next Saturday on the Estadio Azteca field.
The cement team arrives hurt after having lost in their most recent game against Chivas, by a score of 2-1.
With this setback, those led by coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti reached 21 points and placed eighth in the competition, which they will seek to defend, since by numbers they cannot access another place, although they can lose the position 8.
Likewise, in the event of suffering a new defeat, and if the victories of Atlas, Santos, San Luis or Pumas are combined, they could go down the steps and be in the last places for reclassification, thus facing the defining game as visitors.
Carlos Vargas
So far, the injured Cruz Azul player is Carlos Vargas. The defender made his debut on matchday 5 against Tigres, however, after 15 minutes of activity he was injured and ended up leaving the field, this due to a knee injury.
Ramiro Funes Mori
It was in the game against Chivas where the defender Rogelio Funes Mori was sent off, this due to a second yellow card for a tackle in the final minutes of the game:
With this expulsion, the last game of the regular phase of the tournament against Santos will be lost. His place is expected to be filled by Jordan Silva.
Penalty threat
The three footballers are reprimanded and already have 4 preventive cards.
For now, you can enjoy the game next Saturday, April 29 at 9:05 p.m., and you can enjoy it through Channel 5, TUDN and VIX+.
