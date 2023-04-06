Next Saturday the Cruz Azul team enters the Nou Camp field to visit the Panzas Verdes del León team.
The team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti has taken shape since the coach’s arrival, and at the moment they are in eighth place in the general table with 20 units.
Cruz Azul comes from beating the Tuzos del Pachuca forcefully at the Hidalgo Stadium by a score of 2-0 with goals from Carlos Rotondi and Rodrigo Huescas.
A victory in this commitment would help them climb the rungs and begin the dispute for a better position for the next round of the tournament.
For now, here we present the casualties due to injury and suspension of the cement team.
injured
There are no reports of injured players prior to this match.
Sanctioned
There is no report of sanctioned players.
Penalty threat
Jesus Crown
the goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona will be playing this game on the table. The experienced goalkeeper has 4 yellow cards, one more could cause him to lose the matchday 15 game where the National Classic will be played against the staunch rival the Águilas del América.
Ignacio Rivero
Case similar to that of ‘Chuy’ Corona, Ignacio Rivero He will play conditionally against the Esmeraldas team, and it is that he accumulates 4 preventive cards, one more and will be out for the next date’s match against the Azulcremas.
In this way, Cruz Azul is already preparing for the game next Saturday in Bajío against the La Fiera squad.
#Cruz #Azul #injured #suspended #game #León
Leave a Reply