Next Friday the team of Blue Cross returns to activity by facing the Camoteros del Puebla, in play corresponding to matchday 8 of the Clausura 2023.
The capital team is experiencing a difficult moment both on and off the pitch. Currently, and after the dismissal of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez from the cement bench, they still do not have a coach, this despite the various names that have sounded to fill the position.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the team managers make the new contract official to take the reins of the Machine. So far, the names that have sounded the most to arrive are Hugo Sánchez, Ricardo Ferretti, José Manuel de la Torre, Francisco Palencia and Jaime Lozano.
For now, Joaquín Moreno is the interim coach who will be there for the game against those from La Franja. At his side will be the former soccer player Joel Huiqui, and hand in hand they will seek to achieve their first victory for Cruz Azul so far in the Clausura, where so far they have added 1 point and are positioned in the penultimate place in the competition, only below Mazatlan.
For now, here we present the team’s absences due to injury and suspension.
Carlos Vargas
The Mexican winger Carlos Vargas suffered a spectacular injury in the matchday 5 game against Tigres. The soccer player debuted with the left foot in Cruz Azul, since at minute 15′ the Brazilian Rafael De Souza made a feint, with which Vargas tore his knee ligament, missing the rest of the tournament.
Regarding the team’s suspensions, the experienced goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona will miss the next match, this due to a double yellow recorded in the game last Sunday against Toluca.
At minute 50′ he was reprimanded for wasting time when it was time to clear the goal. The goalkeeper looked annoyed and at the end of the match he approached the whistling Marco Antonio Ortíz to angrily protest him, for which the referee did not hesitate to admonish him and immediately showed him the red card.
