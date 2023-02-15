Professor Joaquín Moreno assumed the position of interim Technical Director of La Máquina. #BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/w8ChUfMXYw — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) February 15, 2023

Carlos Vargas presents a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee. You will undergo a surgical procedure. The discharge will depend on the evolution of the player. A lot of strength, Carlos! pic.twitter.com/6oyY7ji8BP — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) February 6, 2023

At minute 50′ he was reprimanded for wasting time when it was time to clear the goal. The goalkeeper looked annoyed and at the end of the match he approached the whistling Marco Antonio Ortíz to angrily protest him, for which the referee did not hesitate to admonish him and immediately showed him the red card.