After a terrible first half in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament, Cruz Azul has taken flight and has fully entered the fight to get into the postseason. Currently the Celeste Machine is in the eighth position of the general table with 17 units. The cement club aspires to have an almost perfect finish to get into the top four of the tournament and go directly to the league.
To achieve this objective, it is essential that the La Noria squad beat Pachuca on matchday 13. Cruz Azul will have a tough visit to the Hidalgo Stadium this weekend and recent statistics do not favor them too much. This Saturday, April 1, the team led by Ricardo Ferretti will look for three very important points against the Tuzos, who are in fifth place in the general classification.
Below we share the information of the Celestial Machine and its possible absences that it can count on for this match.
Ricardo Ferretti has good news for this weekend’s duel, since he will have almost the entire squad at his disposal for the commitment against the Bella Airosa squad. La Máquina Celeste does not have elements sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission and recovered some elements that were absent due to injury, such as Christian Tabó.
However, the celestials could face the Tuzos with a tough absence: Carlos Rotondi. The Argentine winger, one of Cruz Azul’s best players in the last year, suffered muscle discomfort in his left leg in a training session prior to the pending matchday 4 match against Querétaro.
So far it is not known how long he will be off the pitch, but it seems very unlikely that he will be ready for the duel this Saturday, April 1.
