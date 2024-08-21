Blue Cross resumes the activity of the Liga MX Next Friday, August 23rd when I visit the Querétaro in it Corregidora Stadiumfor Matchday 5 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, with the aim of recovering the top, after the failure experienced in the Leagues Cup 2024.
The Argentine coach Martin Anselmi will seek to take the three points after having lost the leadership that now belongs to Rayados of Monterrey. However, La Máquina will continue without some elements, the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez and Carlos Vargas. El Toro traveled with the entire squad to the binational tournament while continuing to do separate work, but the date for his return is getting shorter and shorter, which would be in September, while the full-back continues with his process, but it will be difficult to see him return in the short term.
On the other hand, the cement workers also do not have any sanctioned players. It is too early for some players to have already accumulated a large number of cards, with players like the Colombian having only one yellow card. Willer Dittathe Argentine Gonzalo Piovithe Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero, Jorge Garcia and Carlos Rodriguez. It should also not be forgotten that they suffered the loss of the youth player Rafael Guerrerowho will now wear the colors of Tigers.
The sky blue team starts as the big favorite to take home the three points, since Gallos Blancos is living a terrible present, because after five dates played they have not managed to add a single point out of 15 possible, even their most recent signing, the Paraguayan Jose Canalemade his debut last weekend and was sent off.
