In the middle of the week before the end of the FIFA Date and before starting the corresponding day 13 of the Clausura 2023 tournament this weekend, Deportivo Cruz Azul will play the pending day 4 against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro this Wednesday, March 29 in La Corregidora .
La Máquina Celeste will seek to maintain its good football moment since in its last five games it has four wins and one loss (all those wins won at home by the minimum difference 1-0), in addition, it is located in position eight in the standings, for what is in reclassification positions.
In this way, we share the information of the Machine about the possible absences that it can count on for this match based on injuries and sanctions.
Once again, the coaching staff headed by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferrettithe cement group does not present any new injuries, Carlos Vargas is ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to his ligament injury, while Christian Tabó he would be returning to work together, but still with doubts about being able to return.
On the other hand, there is no penalty for his visit against the Queretaro team, so there will be practically a complete team to be able to have almost all the elements that are available.
In the previous confrontation against the Potosinos, the Machine did not present any expelled, only a couple of reprimands, likewiseJesus Crown and Juan Escobar They already have a warning because they have four yellow cards, one more and they will not see action in a game.
