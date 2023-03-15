Deportivo Cruz Azul wants to resume the good streak of games won that it was reaping before the defeat on date 10 where they broke the streak of three wins in a row by suffering a painful setback against the worst team in the championship, Mazatlán FC.
By date 11 they managed to get the three points at home against Club Universidad Nacional by the slightest difference and for the moment, the La Noria team is placed in the ninth position of the classification with 14 units, that is to say, it is in places of reclassification of the tournament, therefore, he hopes to get more points to have his ticket to the final phase more secure.
It will be this Saturday, March 18 from the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ that the light blue team will receive the San Luis team where they will want to get the three points.
In this way, we share the information of the Machine about the possible absences that it can count on for this match.
Once again, the coaching staff headed by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferrettithe cement team does not present any injured and no sanctioned for their commitment to the Potosí team, so there will be a complete team to be able to dispose of all the elements that are available.
In the previous confrontation against the university students, the Machine did not present any expelled, only a couple of reprimands, likewise, Juan Escobar He already has a warning because he has four yellow cards, one more and he will not see action in a game.
On the subject of injuries, at the moment they do not present any player with any discomfort that could make them miss the next game.
