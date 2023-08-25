In 2021 everything was happiness for him Blue Cross. By obtaining the championship, they thought that the ghosts of the past would completely vanish. That the ninth would be the beginning of a golden age and that they would recover the ground lost in recent years.
However, a series of bad decisions have caused fans of the Machine to lose patience. Parade of technicians, no idea of the game, improbable defeats, laughable handling, are some of the reasons that today have the cement workers in a position that in no way matches the greatness of a club that in the seventies were an example of how do things right.
Even in the 2000s, despite the fact that there were no championships, they were always protagonists in the regular season and found a way to get into, at least the semifinal. His nemesis was not to be champion. Today they can’t even qualify, and if they played in a League where relegation existed, it would already be taking their sleep away.
Currently, the cement producers are in the tenth position of the percentage table, with ninety-seven points harvested between the Apertura 2021 and so far in the Apertura 2023. Atlas it is only two units behind them, so a defeat for Cruz Azul combined with a victory for the red and black would drop them to eleventh position. And the thing does not end there, because in position number twelve is Puebla with ninety-three points. They would be only two from the strip, which is place number thirteen.
For now, the Machine is nineteen units away from paying a fine. Enough to be calm? Relatively. But if things continue as they have been until now, for the next tournament we could see them in the last places of the percentage, something that definitely, in 2021, under the hubbub of the championship, no one would have imagined.
#Cruz #Azul #relegation #zone #points #fine
