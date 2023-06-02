The Cruz Azul team finished a tournament to forget. The cement team was positioned in eighth place overall and was eliminated in the playoffs.
Here we present the qualification of each of the cement soccer players in the Clausura 2023.
Jesus Corona (9)
The goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona He was a key player in this tournament that ended.
The goalkeeper made use of his proven experience to make good saves under the three sticks.
Julio Dominguez (5)
The former Cruz Azul soccer player did not have his best performance. He repeatedly made a mistake in the one-on-ones and this ended up being expensive, affecting the score.
John Escobar (8)
The Paraguayan defender was one of the few salvageable in the lower part of the field. Although it is true that he had the best semester of him, he was an important part in the decisive games.
Ramiro Funes Mori (4)
What a failed signing of Argentine Ramiro Funes Mori. More was expected of him due to his proven experience at River Plate, however, he remained in duty and was another of the most noted due to his constant defensive errors.
Jose Martinez (4)
The cycle of ‘Shagy’ Martínez with Cruz Azul ended. In the Clausura 2023 he had few opportunities to show himself and only played 129 minutes.
Erik Lira (9)
Although with few reflectors, another of those who is saved from this bad Cruz Azul tournament is Erik Lira. The midfielder did the same in the middle sector and had good moments, being the undisputed starter.
Christian Tabo (4)
The Argentine Christian Tabó continues without giving that last stretch with the sky-blue team. Undoubtedly, one of the most questioned by fans.
Ignacio Rivero (7)
Bad tournament that Nacho Rivero lived. Compared to the previous semesters where he made a difference with goals and good defensive coverage, he was not in shape now.
Jesus Escoboza (8)
One of the most surprising players in the Clausura was Jesús Escoboza. Despite only playing 6 games, he scored two goals in the 193 minutes played.
Rodrigo Huescas (10)
What to say about Rodrigo Huescas? Without a doubt, one of the best of the Machine. Young man with good projection who is beginning to be noticed and has a promising future inside and outside the country.
Carlos Rodriguez (9)
Charly Rodríguez did not end up exploiting the abilities that we all know him. Even so, he had a good contest and is one of the irremovable starting eleven.
Augusto Lotti (8)
One of the reinforcements of the team that arrived for this tournament was Augusto Lotti. With only 565 minutes played, he managed to score 3 goals and served as a boost.
Rafael Baca (4)
Rafa Baca was not the protagonist and spent more time on the substitute bench. He only played 322 minutes without making a difference.
Carlos Rotondi (9)
Little technique but a lot of heart, this is the Argentine soccer player Carlos Rotondi. The Argentine is one of those players that any team would like to have among their ranks.
Uriel Antuna (9)
The national team Uriel Antuna resumed his level of play in this tournament, however, it went from more to less and ended up fading.
Gonzalo Carneiro (4)
The Uruguayan attacker was with wet gunpowder and in 9 games he could only get two scores. Without a doubt, he came out with a gray step in Mexico.
michael estrada (4)
Cruz Azul decided to give him a vote of confidence despite not having performed in Toluca and in the MLS. And it became clear that Mexican soccer is not for him.
Ivan Morales (4)
It seemed that with the goal scored from a penalty against San Luis he would regain confidence to get rid of malaria, however, it was not like that, and now he is one of the transferable players.
Ramiro Carrera (4)
Another of the strikers who did not convince coach Ricardo Ferretti was Ramiro Carrera. Along with Estrada, they went scoreless.
