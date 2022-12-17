Mexico City.- Cruz Azul’s La Máquina excites its fans with the possible ‘bombshell’ of Luis Suárez for the Clausura 2023 Liga MX Tournament. Before the match against Pumas UNAM, in the 2022 Cup for Mexico, Víctor Velázquez acknowledged that there is interest in the Uruguayan.

“We are in talks. Yes, there are negotiations. It’s a matter of waiting, of still looking for a couple more reinforcements. We are looking for a striker and possibly a left back,” the manager confirmed to W Deportes upon his arrival at the University Olympic Stadium.

The next to talk about Luis Suárez is the coach, Raúl ‘Potro Gutiérrez’, who looks favorably on the fact that the Uruguayan National Team goalscorer can reinforce the Machine for Clausura 2023.

“Everything that is being talked about, which has revolved around the issue of Luis Suárez, I hope he comes, we are waiting for that, we are looking for one or two players to complement the squad and if one of them is Luis Suárez it will always be welcome, the idea is to score goals, if it occurs it is welcome and if not we will continue in the search,” he declared at a press conference.

According to halftime information, the Mexico City team submitted an offer stating that Luis Suárez will have to accept a salary of less than six million dollars, an amount he received when he played with Atlético de Madrid.

Cruz Azul plans to have the gunner for the next two years. In case of giving the definitive ‘Yes’ he would have his first opportunity in Liga MX. In addition, the cement squad would be his seventh professional club after FC Groningen, Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

We recommend you read

Those from La Noria defeated the felines tonight on the second date of the Sky Cup 2022. With scores from Carlos Rotondi and Rodrigo Cruz they added their first three points and will be as leaders of Group A. They will return to activity for the following Thursday the 22nd December against Toluca FC.