Guadalajara Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara buried the Blue Cross Machine in it akron stadium today after giving it the somersault 2-1, in the match that is part of day 16 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga Mx and places them one step away from being invited to the Big party.

The celestial ones began winning with the annotation of Uriel Antuna before the end of the first half. The second half was a bucket of cold water for the capitalists, their mistakes condemned them to suffer their second consecutive defeat that the fans will not forgive so easily.

The club of Ricardo Ferretti he hung up on defense but quickly the game mode had to return to that of the first half because Victor Guzman He vaccinated them with a shot outside the front of the area. The lapidary goal came from the feet of Ronaldo Cisneros in a horrifying error of the experienced Jose de Jesus Corona.

He Olympic medalist in London 2012 tried to keep the ball in two stages but left the ball served so that the newcomer caused discomfort in the cement team, mainly in the goalkeeper and to central defense, Julio Cesar Dominguez.

After the mistake of ‘JJ’ Crown the Cruz Azul public protested in the social networks and insulted the two veterans for having something to do with the two scores of the ‘Chiverio’even raphael bacca He also joined them, because the fans are upset that he is still on the team.

Blue Cross runs the risk of leaving eighth place due to suffering his seventh setback of the Closing 2023also risks the opportunity to receive the repechage duel in the Aztec stadium. Close the regular phase against Saints Lagoon next Saturday April 29th. Add 21 points