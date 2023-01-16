The team of Blue Cross He continues to work at forced marches to find a lethal ‘9’, with a developed eye for goalscoring for this incipient Clausura 2023.
Now, it is reported that the Machine seeks to break the transfer market with the hiring of the Ecuadorian Enner Valenciawho militates in the fenerbahce from Turkey.
It was the president of the club, Víctor Velázquez, who reported in an interview his desire for the Ecuadorian team. Although he made it clear that they have also sounded out the ‘Tiger’ Radamel Falcao.
“There are several that we are seeing, we have not concluded the hiring of the ‘9’ that we are looking for. We are probing several, and among them the ones you mention (Falcao and Valencia) and others.”detailed for W Deportes prior to the match against Monterrey.
The value of Enner Valencia in the leg market is around 3 million dollars; Likewise, and if it occurs, this would be his third foray into Mexican soccer, where he arrived in 2013 for Pachuca, while the second stage was from 2017 to 2019 with the Tigres.
The player Enner Valencia. / Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images
With Tigres he won two league titles (2017 and 2019), as well as two Champions League titles, one Champions League and the Champions Cup. So far, with Fenerbahce he has played 94 games, scoring 43 goals and 14 assists.
