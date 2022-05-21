Since the announcement of the departure of John Reynoso of the technical direction, the movements in Cruz Azul have officially begun, the Clausura 2022 tournament is a week away from reaching its end and while the sky-blue team is on vacation, the transfer market has already begun to stir for the next contest.
At the moment, there are several players on the tightrope of the Machine and many will decide their permanence until the arrival of the new technical director, who by the way is said to be the Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre He is the most advanced in the talks with the board.
At the moment it seems that the elements that would definitively leave the club would be Romulo Otero Y Luis Angel Mendozawhile there is also talk of Jaime Ordiales would be questioning the continuity of the historical and referents, Paul Aguilar, Julio Cesar Dominguez Y Jesus Crown.
Likewise, another veteran could be released according to information from the journalist Adrian Esparza Oteo, rafael bacawho has had offers from up to two teams.
On the other hand, according to the journalist of the newspaper RECORD, Armando Melgarthe leaders of Cruz Azul do not believe it is appropriate to keep the midfielder due to the constant inconvenience generated by his presence in a large part of the cement fans.
Throughout the season the hashtag #OutBaca It has become a trend in social networks, something that in one way or another affects the locker room. Something that has been noticed even by the board itself, because in addition, the player has never been able to win the affection of the majority of the fans.
