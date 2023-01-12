In the midst of chaos, the season has started for Cruz Azul, those from the country’s capital began the season with a 1-0 draw against the Xolos de Tijuana, however, little is said about what happens on the field with the Mexican team, since the focus in recent weeks has been on non-soccer issues such as the case of Julio César Domínguez and Uriel Antuna’s failed escape attempt to Europe.
Raúl Gutiérrez and his coaching staff within Cruz Azul have had to work in the midst of chaos, the coach has seen little support in his requests to the board and as if that were not enough, he has to resolve issues that do not have to do with the ball. One of the first problems that “Potro” dealt with was the desire to leave that Michael Estrada had, who was distracted from the work within the squad as he was looking for a more lucrative destination, despite this, the Mexican strategist managed to focus him on the club, although, in La Noria they have not made a final decision regarding their future.
Sources report that Estrada rejected an offer from Brazil to fulfill his remaining six months of assignment with Cruz Azul, to this day, the machine has not defined whether or not it will validate the purchase option for the Ecuadorian striker, the decision of the celestial It will depend on the level that the World Cup player shows for his country, if it complies, then the player could be acquired in its entirety.
