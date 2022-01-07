The celestial reconstruction was better than it could have been, when it seemed that the machine would lose the vast majority of its great references of the title, the capitalists managed to move in the market in a very intelligent way and have presented today 5 signings of great caliber that could place them as the team that has best strengthened for the next tournament.
Cruz Azul have already added 5 signings, Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira and Tabó, however, the market has not closed for those from La Noria who hope to add at least a couple of pieces in the South American market, one of those reinforcements is supported, although, stopped by the Covid.
The player indicated is the Argentine Cristian Pavón, the still Boca Juniors player had advanced talks with the celestial to join the machine this January, however, at the highest point of the negotiation and when the former Galaxy had already given the yes Cruz Azul tested positive for Covid, which put his arrival on hold, however, it is expected that as soon as the Argentine gave a negative to the virus, the contract for his arrival will be signed, the only remaining step.
