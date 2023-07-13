After the first two dates of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Cruz Azul Football Club has been able to add one more reinforcement and could debut on matchday 3 prior to the break for the Leagues Cup,
It is worth mentioning that for now, the Machine has added reinforcements such as Willer Ditta, Diber Cambindo, Carlos Salcedo, Moisés Vieira and Kevin Castaño. Waiting to know what happens with the incorporation for the offensive.
One of the coach’s express requests Ricardo Ferrettiwas the hiring of Jesus Duenaswith whom he shared many moments in the Tigres UANL where he was a regular starter for the Brazilian. After several weeks, the midfielder was finally able to resolve his contractual situation to be part of the institution.
In this way, prior to the third date of the tournament, the multifunctional soccer player has already trained the team’s partner and could be considered to participate with the team this weekend when the light blue team visits Club Tijuana on the border.
The player comes from FC Juárez where he had a brief stint after more than a decade with the UANL Tigres where he was a multi-champion, on the border he participated in 30 games, scoring three goals and giving six assists. It will be the first time that the player is part of one of the so-called four greats of Mexican soccer, taking into account that in the past he was also wanted by the Sacred Flock.
