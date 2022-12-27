The machine went from dreaming of the arrival of Luis Suárez to being rejected by the Uruguayan striker. The sky-blues, who were ahead in the race for the signing of the former Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona striker, saw how overnight the ‘9’ opted for the Gremio de Porto Alegre project from Brazil, a decision that has taken based on the position of his family who seek to be as close as possible to his native Uruguay.
For this reason, Cruz Azul will have to restart the layout of the route to follow in the market, because it is no secret to anyone that Raúl Gutiérrez urgently awaits the signing of a ‘9’ and went from having one of the best in the history on the table to keep the same pieces from last semester. The arrival of Luis would cause the departure of both Michael Estrada and Iván Morales, but for now, at least one of the two will have to continue within the squad and it seems that the light blues have already made their choice.
Sources close to the machine report that the club must release one of its 9′ not born in Mexico and everything indicates that the Ecuadorian Michael Estrada will be sacrificed. The striker has 6 months on loan ahead of him, but he is not comfortable with his role within the club, which is why he seeks accommodation in the market. In this way, Ivan Morales, one of the worst reinforcements in the recent history of the La Noria team, will have a third opportunity within the club.
#Cruz #Azul #chosen #Michael #Estrada #Iván #Morales
Leave a Reply