Cruz Azul continues to fight to climb positions in the general table and ensure its presence in the playoffs. Since the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti at the institution, the Celeste Machine has added two victories and one defeat. Currently those of the Noria are in the ninth position of the classification, with 13 units.
One of the headaches that Cruz Azul has suffered this season is the lack of a guaranteed striker. The cement growers looked for players like Enner Valencia or Radamel Falcao, but could not finalize their signings. Michael Estrada has not been able to be the forward that the capital team needs and Gonzalo Carneiro has spent a good part of the tournament injured.
According to the most recent reports, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will be able to count on another element to strengthen his attack for matchday 12 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura: Iván Morales. After overcoming an injury suffered on date 9, the Chilean striker will be available to play if the Mexican naturalized Brazilian strategist considers it so.
Morales, 23, arrived at Cruz Azul in February 2022. In this journey, the ‘Tanque’ has registered very poor numbers and has not been able to show its best version. In this tournament he has only played 96 minutes and has not scored or assisted.
It seems that Iván Morales is playing his last cards to stay in the Celestial Machine. The striker has a contract until December 2025, but his performance has left much to be desired.
According to the most recent reports, Morales has worked very hard and is on a strict diet with which he has lost 10 kilograms of body fat.
#Cruz #Azul #option #facing #game #San #Luis
