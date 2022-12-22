Cruz Azul continues to seek to strengthen its squad for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. La Máquina Celeste has added low-key players like Alexis Gutiérrez, Jordan Silva, Augusto Lotti and Ramiro Carrera to this transfer market. However, the cement team is still looking for a left side.
The team led by Raúl Gutiérrez urgently needs a player in this position and they would already have an element that won titles with Tigres in mind. The celestial directive would seek to add Francisco Venegas to its squad for the upcoming tournament.
According to information from reporter Fernando Esquivel, Cruz Azul would offer the left back a six-month contract. According to this report, there is still no concrete offer for the former soccer player from the UANL squad, but there are talks to reach an agreement.
La Máquina Celeste has as a priority the hiring of a left-back defender after the departure of Alejandro Mayorga. A few weeks ago, Jerónimo Rodríguez, a former Pumas player, sounded like one of the possibilities to reach Cruz Azul, however, no more has been heard about this movement.
At the moment, the priority is to add Venegas to the La Noria club. The 24-year-old defender left the basic forces of Pachuca, was loaned to Everton de Viña del Mar and arrived at Tigres in January 2019.
#Cruz #Azul #Tigres #soccer #player
