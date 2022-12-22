BLUE CROSS 🚂

✍🏼 They have contacted Francisco “Paco” Venegas in search of his signature as a free agent. He was offered a 6-month contract.

➡️ There is no formal offer, they are still in talks for duration.

➡️ Awaiting authorization from CT. pic.twitter.com/CN1EbhOaAm

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 20, 2022