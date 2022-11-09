TO HAVE MINUTES ⏱️

🧤 Sebastian Jurado would be looking to have more minutes

🇺🇸 With this situation there are already rumors that the goalkeeper would go out on loan and there are 2 MLS teams that would be interested: San José Earthquakes and New York City.

Where will it end? pic.twitter.com/j0HQAymsfy

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 9, 2022