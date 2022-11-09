According to newspaper information RECORDthe young goalkeeper, Sebastian Juradohas options to leave Deportivo Cruz Azul and his future could be in Major League Soccer.
Since last October 21, the aforementioned media reported that the sky-blue goalkeeper had several teams interested in his services and there was talk that at least one of them would be from the MLS and sources close to the media revealed the names of the interested parties.
Sebastián Jurado would have offers from MLS / Jam Media/GettyImages
Its about San Jose Earthquakes and of New York City F.C.who want to reinforce themselves under the three sticks, and the former goalkeeper of the red sharksVeracruz It is one of the main options to get to one of the two American institutions.
In the same way, Sebastian Jurado has indicated that he wants to stay at Cruz Azul to compete for ownership with Jesus Crownthe one that already won it in the Apertura 2022, but that lost it after receiving seven goals from América and with the arrival of Raul Gutierrez to the bench, likewise the retirement of the veteran goalkeeper is close.
It should be remembered that the decision on which players will leave La Noria will be made until the new sports director is confirmed, since Jaime Ordiales He left the Machine to occupy that position in the Aztec team, to date the new manager has not been made official.
