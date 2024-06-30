Mexico City.- Cruz Azul will not sleep peacefully tonight despite winning the Founders Cup by defeating America from Cali Colombiain it stadium Blue.

His new Forward, Giorgos Giakoumakiswho received a spectacular ovation from the cement town after being announced by the local sound, this Saturday left earlier than expected.

And it is that the player from Greece—coming from the Atlanta United—would have twisted his ankle on his first date with the Celestial Machine.

Giorgos Giakoumakis debuted with Cruz Azul against América de Cali

Although the cart of misfortunes entered the field of play, Giorgos Giakoumakis He left on his own feet while being guarded by the Medical body.

Giorgos Giakoumakis retired injured

It will be in the next few hours when the Blue Cross Cement Machine reveal the medical opinion of the soccer player who aims to be the first in the Mexican League under Greek nationality.

Giorgos Giakoumakis He participated for 68 minutes in the victory of Blue Cross about Cali America in the Founders Cup; he Mexican, Alexis Gutierrezscored the only goal of the match.

