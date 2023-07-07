Cruz Azul has done the impossible to give Ricardo Ferretti the signing of Alan Pulido, and although at some point they reached an agreement with the player, the reality is that Sporting Kansas City refuses to close the sale of who his offender is more decisive today. That being the case, the position of the board of directors of La Noria is to finish their moves for the former Chivas footballer and return to the market to explore new options.
The situation is not easy, because due to the lack of places for those not born in Mexico, the team can only sign national forwards and the reality is that there are not enough options for it within the first division of Mexico. That being the case, Cruz Azul has moved into the expansion market and has closed the signing of ‘Tepa’ González, a 24-year-old striker who, although he has played with Tapatío, his card belongs to Chivas.
Fox Sports confirms that at the end of the road the movement has not been closed by a transfer, but by a total sale of part of Guadalajara to the machine. The 24-year-old Mexican will be transferred for a figure of 3 million dollars, a fairly high amount considering that the footballer has only one goal in the first division of Mexico, which shows that Cruz Azul has enormous faith in his quality or are desperate to sign a ‘9’ before the market closes.
