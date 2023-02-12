Everything seems to indicate that in case, Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez, does not achieve victory against the Red Devils of Toluca, his position as technical director of Deportivo Cruz Azul will remain vacant and the fact is that the start of the tournament has been fateful for La Máquina, which has made the board of directors dissatisfied, since they are the penultimate team of the overall ranking.
Despite this, in the sky-blue squad there are elements that want the Mexican strategist to remain in the team, as is the case with the defender Jordan Silva.
“Hopefully we can play a good game and get a good result so that the coach knows that we are with him. We are with him at the top because he has worked very well”, declared the defender.
“The important thing is to do what he asks of us, to be focused and resume what we had been doing in the Sky Cup, where very good things were done; we have needed goals and the best way to win is by scoring goals, we are focused , in being able to finish plays, which for us is the most important thing”, said the player.
Despite the bad moment, the coach has the confidence of the group, as they hope to be able to reverse the situation of the team
“”It is a mutual support of the coaching staff and players, trust is like that. The most important thing is to show it in the match, which is the best way to show support for the coaching staff. I hope that as players we can get the result so that the coach knows that we are with him.”
– Jordan Silva.
“I think that in the end on the field we will be 11 against 11, each team will present their work and that is where it will be decided, in the end it will be off-pitch, it depends on one that can affect so much or not, but personally and what I see in the group is that will not affect anything,” he concluded.
