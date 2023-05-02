For weeks now, Cruz Azul has been charting the path to follow for the following season. The club understands that although this tournament is still alive, they are several steps behind the real candidates for the Liga MX title. That is why within La Noria they require a major renovation of the campus. They are looking for the arrival of several players who will make the team much more competitive, from the lower zone to the center of attack.
For the central defense, the club has considered the renewals of Julio César Domínguez and Ramiro Funes Mori, however, this will not be everything. The team wants to close at least one more reinforcement for the center of the rear and the name on the table, as has been known for several days, is that of Carlos Salcedo, a complex signing due to the high salary of the central defender. This amounts to two million dollars, for which, in the machine they have activated a plan B in case of failure with the former Juárez.
Cruz Azul and Necaxa have started negotiations for the transfer with purchase option of Agustín Olivera, a charrúa who plays within the ‘Rayos’ team and who is one of the highlights of the Aguascalientes team. The player has a salary well below what Salcedo earns, it would also be a bet for the future, since he is only 24 years old and the reality is that his time in Mexico has been less correct.
