Women’s Blue Cross had a change in the technical direction in the search for a new sports project. For this reason, the first objective of the light blue players will be to adapt to the football idea of their new coach, nicholas morales; while, the board of directors and coaching staff must work to strengthen the team for the next Clausura 2023.
Meanwhile, the players have returned to training for two weeks, ranging from physical work to preparation on the pitch. For its part, after the board of directors announced the departure of three players, everything indicates that in its third week of preparation the first reinforcement for the women’s team will arrive.
Is about Hilary Garcia who is shaping up to be the first reinforcement of Women’s Blue Cross towards the Clausura 2023. This was announced by the board of directors itself Chivas Womenwhich last Sunday announced the departure of the 25-year-old midfielder and revealed the immediate future of the soccer player.
“Why will she travel to CDMX? Our midfielder will be loaned to Cruz Azul for the next 6 months; that is to say, she will play in the team of the capital of the country the following semester. Why? The intention is for her to be active in La Máquina so that she recovers her best level and returns strengthened to continue giving herself to the fullest, as she has done since she came to our club a year ago.”, wrote the Guadalajara box through a statement on social networks.
Thus, it is expected that in the coming days Hilary Garcia be announced and reported with the Machine, the soccer player has played in the Women’s MX League with three different teams: Monterey, cougars Y Chivas. Being so that the soccer player represents the first reinforcement of the Machine for the Clausura 2023, so, according to the three casualties of the team, it would be expected that the Cruzazulino team add at least two more additions.
Looking ahead to a new season, Hilary Garcia Y Women’s Blue Cross They will have the objective of placing the celestial institution in leading places in the MX Women’s League, since after 10 tournaments of the creation of the league, the women’s team has only advanced to the Liguilla twice.
