The Tigres UANL made one of the best signings, if not the best in the Mexican market this semester ahead of Clausura 2024, by hiring the 26-year-old offensive midfielder, Juan Brunettafrom Santos Laguna, who had a spectacular Apertura 2023 by registering 10 goals and 11 assists in the 18 games he played in the tournament.
In this way, the ownership of the azulcrema cantero has been put into doubt, since the great investment that the Argentine represented would not be to be a substitute, given that situation in La Noria they believe that a player of his qualities could perform on the team as a starter.
However, it should be noted that the player has a contract until the summer of 2025, so the celestial board would have to pay the clause or offer a juicy offer for the player. Meanwhile, on social networks comments from sky blue fans have been read asking for the signing of the multifunctional hitch.
In fact, some have begun to promote a campaign so that their wish reaches the eyes of the sports director. Ivan Alonso and sign the feline element.
According to information from TUDNthe Machine intends to sign Carlos candle and Sebastian Cordovaso they already made the first approaches, this after the signing of Alexis Vega it would get complicated. Besides, Alfonso Gonzalez He would be another of the players who would be in the crosshairs and could reach the cement entity.
