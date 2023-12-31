THEY GO FOR EVERYTHING! 🔵😱

Cruz Azul does not stop and sets its sights on 2 other national BOMBS. 💣💸

➡️ According to TUDN, negotiations with Alexis Vega are stalled, so the Machine has already started rapprochements with Carlos Vela and Sebastián Córdova.

Ponchito González is very close. 😱 pic.twitter.com/wooX17PQoE

