#Blue Cross 🚂

Agreement between all parties for Michael Estrada to arrive at Cruz Azul.

The Ecuadorian striker will become the fifth reinforcement of La Maquina in the coming days.

all the details in @ESPNmx 👇🏼https://t.co/aI2WDKGiTc

– León Lecanda (@Leonlec) August 11, 2022