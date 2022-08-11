Cruz Azul faces low hours. The La Noria team has not been able to start the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament on the right foot. In seven days, the cement workers add just eight units, the product of two wins, two draws and three losses. In this journey, the Celeste Machine adds nine goals for and 13 against. A worrying figure is that of those nine goals, five were the work of Santiago GIménez, a striker who was sold to Feyenoord this summer.
It is clear that Cruz Azul needs a guaranteed striker to cover the loss of ‘Bebote’. Several names have sounded to reach La Noria, but so far no operation has materialized. Elements such as Adolfo Gaich, from CSKA Moscow, or Alfredo Morelos, from Scottish Rangers, have sounded. However, it seems that the most likely option is Michael Estrada, striker for MLS’s DC United.
According to information from the reporter León Lecanda, from the ESPN chain, the Cruz Azul and DC United boards have already agreed on the conditions for the footballer to be a new reinforcement for the Celestes. The journalist pointed out that in the next few days the movement will be made official. The Machine also had to reach an agreement with Toluca, owner of the Ecuadorian striker’s letter, to get the signature.
Michael Estrada will return to Liga MX after an inglorious stint at DC United; Since the arrival of Wayne Rooney as manager of the team, the 26-year-old centre-forward has been relegated to the stands. The Ecuadorian striker would sign an 11-month loan with the Celeste Machine with a purchase option.
Estrada will seek to have regularity and find his best version with Cruz Azul a few months before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Ecuadorian striker had a great tie with his national team and will seek to be a starter in the World Cup.
#Cruz #Azul #stop #reinforcement #MLS
Leave a Reply